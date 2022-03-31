Dr. Dre’s debut album may have made its way back to Death Row Records. In a recent Instagram post, Snoop Dogg shared a photo alongside the renowned producer and revealed that “The Chronic is bac home.”

Talks about the project’s inclusion on Dre’s former label started shortly after the news of Snoop’s Death Row acquisition. At the time, it was reported that The Chronic was not included in the label’s discography but would make a return in early 2023. Snoop later told TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson suggested that he had the album in his possession — a statement that was immediately refuted. According to Dre’s attorneys, the reports regarding Death Row’s ownership were “false.” They also made it clear that “Dr. Dre owns 100 percent of The Chronic.”

As no further details were provided in Snoop’s post, it is not clear whether he and Death Row actually acquired ownership of The Chronic, and if so, how. In the meantime, Snoop is working to bring Tupac Shakur’s All Eyez On Me and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory back to the label and is pretty confident that he’ll get it done.

“To be in control of the brand means that I got all of the pieces that I need to do what I got to do, from the masters to the publishing, to the IP, to the label, to the logo, to everything,” he told Wilson. “It’s all mine. I’m able to move it around and do what I need to do with it.”

He continued, “As far as 2Pac’s masters, 2Pac’s masters came back to him last year. But I got a great relationship with his estate, and I’m pretty sure we’re going to be able to work something out … to continue some Death Row 2Pac business now that Snoop Dogg is in control of Death Row. Same with Dr. Dre and The Chronic. I got The Chronic album. I got Doggystyle, Tha Doggfather, Murder Was the Case, Dogg Food, Above the Rim. I got all those records.”

