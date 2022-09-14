Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, enjoys spending quality time with their family while making money. The couple has launched a line of luxury silk scarves inspired by their daughter, Cori Broadus, and her battle with lupus.

On Wednesday (Sept. 14) in an exclusive interview with Essence, Snoop, Shante, and Cori discussed how their collection began and working together as a family. Cori revealed to the magazine that she was diagnosed with lupus at 6 years old and due to the autoimmune disease, she suffers from hair loss. “I was diagnosed at the age of 6 with lupus. For those who don’t know, it’s an autoimmune disorder where your organs attack one another,” Cori said. “So my immune system is super weak. I [have] experienced hair loss, so my mom came home one day with a bunch of scarves, and we were playing in scarves and just trying them [in] different ways.”

She added that she feels great knowing that the collection is inspired by her and thankful for her family’s support during her life. “It feels good to be the inspiration behind this collection. [And] the fact that I had my family’s support and them making me feel comfortable and beautiful even though I was experiencing hair loss, I’m just honored to be a part of this whole thing. I think it’s dope,” Cori said.

Shante chimed in, saying: “I love doing business with the family because we’re all together, helping out and thinking of things and spending time together. And it’s money being made at the end of the day.”

Snoop Dogg said he was inspired by many men growing up, encouraging him to stay versatile with his hair. However, it was during a conversation he had with James Brown that he decided he didn’t want to cut his hair. “I come from an era, the 1970s, where hairstyle, fashion, all was important — more important to the man than the woman,” Snoop said. “I was inspired by a lot of the men that I saw as a youngster. They would dress very well [and] their hair was always right. Then I had a conversation with James Brown once upon a time about keeping my hair long and not cutting it. So some of those things go into my thinking process as far as my looks and my styles when it comes to my hair.”

According to Snoop, he and his wife realized that they should go into business for themselves after years of wearing other brands’ scarves. “Well, for many years, we were wearing other people’s scarves. [My wife and I] would wake up in the morning with them on spontaneously. Then the whole family [started] wearing them, but we weren’t doing business. [So] we realized [there has] got to be a way for us to make it into a business. When people think of scarves, they think of me and my family because everybody in my family wears scarves.”

The Broadus Collection of silk scarves has six bold styles and comes in two different sizes.

You can check out The Broadus Collection down below: