Snoop Dogg is ready for the summertime and he’s welcoming the warmer months with some brand new music. His latest track is “Touch Away,” which is equipped with an assist from October London and sees Snoop right in his comfort zone with his breezy bars over a funky, feel-good beat:

I gotta be, I gotta be a better me, top dog, whole ‘nother Pedigree, Snoop Dogg, ain’t none of y’all ahead of me/ I’m all peace, no beef, so I’ma let it be, splitting backwards, sitting in front of a tree/ I’m thinking back, this is right where I wanted to be, DPGC, feet in the sand as the dance on your TV

Yeah, I make this shit look organic and this is from the most recognized on the planet/ Damn it, and you haters can’t stand it but can’t do nothing ’cause that’s just how I planned it/ Back to the back, can’t follow my rap maze/

On a recent episode of REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN sat down with Snoop Dogg to discuss his acquiring of Death Row Records, endorsements, diving into the NFT space, his career and several other topics.

Back in February, Snoop Dogg announced that he owns Death Row Records — the same record label that helped launch his career during the 90s. The label was founded by Dr. Dre and Suge Knight after the disbanding of N.W.A and helmed Dre’s debut solo album The Chronic as well as Snoop Dogg’s critically acclaimed Doggystyle. Snoop wanted to own his masters, but after it was announced that he bought the company, Snoop went back and bought not only his masters, but every artist’s masters under the label during that time period.

Be sure to press play on Snoop Dogg’s brand new “Touch Away” single down below.