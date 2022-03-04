If things work according to Snoop Dogg‘s plan, his newly-acquired Death Row Records will surely include Tupac’s contributions to the label. The West Coast rapper clarified some reports regarding the terms of his deal during a recent conversation with TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson.

According to Snoop, he currently owns “the masters to the publishing, to the IP, to the label, to the logo [at Death Row].” His deal, as Billboard previously reported, excludes Tupac‘s masters, but he is confident that he”ll get it back after a few conversations with his estate.

“As far as 2Pac’s masters, 2Pac’s masters came back to him last year,” he explained. “But I got a great relationship with his estate, and I’m pretty sure we’re going to be able to work something out … to continue some Death Row 2Pac business now that Snoop Dogg is in control of Death Row.”

“Same with Dr. Dre and The Chronic,” Snoop said, shutting down rumors that Dre’s debut album would not be under the label. “I got The Chronic album. I got Doggystyle, Tha Doggfather, Murder Was the Case, Dogg Food, Above the Rim. I got all those records.”

Snoop’s clarification comes weeks after Billboard claimed Death Row would exclude All Eyez On Me and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory from Tupac and Dr. Dre‘s The Chronic. Per the publication, the “Beautiful” rapper was still negotiating specifics surrounding the catalog. It’s not clear whether the conversations have come to an end, but it can be assumed given the breakdown of Snoop’s ownership.

Since acquiring Death Row, Snoop has shared his plans to take the label to the metaverse. He told Wilson that he hopes to introduce the music to thriving EDM and Latin markets.

“These genres are gigantic. So to be able to take Death Row music into those types of collaborations, it’s interesting. I may explore that,” he said. “International vibes. And I know what Death Row means to the globe.”