Drake’s October’s Very Own brand has officially tapped boxing legend Mike Tyson for an upcoming collection.

The limited-edition line features co-branded caps, a coaches jacket, a hoodie, and a pair of shorts with an image of Tyson in his earlier years. Fans can also get their hands on a “Money Mike” t-shirt from the collection. In a social media post earlier this week, the 56-year-old former heavyweight champ sported a sleek, Black OVO sweater.

Other posts included a campaign video with vintage clips of the renowned boxer in between shots of a present-day Tyson sporting new looks available in the capsule. At one point the video pays tribute to Las Vegas, where Tyson currently resides, and the home to some of his most iconic matches including the rematch with Evander Holyfield.

Tyson is no stranger to endeavors outside of the sports business. In fact, he has garnered quite the success as an entrepreneur himself. From cannabis to having the podcast game on lock, the Brooklyn native is not one to shy away from investments that fit his overall brand.

In 2017, he founded Tyson’s Ranch, a farm that produces high quality strains of THC and CBD located in El Segundo, California. The business venture also works to advance research on the health benefits of cannabis and to destigmatize the plant.

The alignment between Tyson and Drake is inevitable as that the OVO brand extends far beyond the music that put the Toronto-native on the map. It produces luggage, apparel and more.

Previously, Tyson paid homage to Drake during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon with his very own rendition of the smash hit, “Hotline Bling.”

The OVO x Mike Tyson capsule is now available for purchase online and in select retailers.