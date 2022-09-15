It’s been a couple of years since Joyner Lucas released the project Evolution, a 12-track offering with additional appearances from The Game, Ashanti, Rick Ross, and more. Yesterday (Sept. 14), the Massachusetts emcee decided to liberate a new visual from that project for “Str8 Like Dat,” a Dmac and BJ Beatz-produced effort that sees Lucas sending a direct message to his detractors:

“Middle fingers to my foes, straight like that, this the truest story ever told, straight like that, on my phone, we speakin’ codes, straight like that, this the s**t that keep them on they toes, straight like that, how many n**gas reach they goals? Straight like that, how many n**gas folded? So they told, straight like that, cut you off, you had to go, straight like that…”

The accompanying clip for “Str8 Like Dat” takes us to Los Angeles, where Lucas can be seen taking a ride throughout the city with none other than Snoop Dogg. Elsewhere, he can be found riding a motorbike and showing off high-end whips in an unknown wooded area.

Last week, Lucas paid a visit to Funk Flex at Hot 97 to unveil “Backwords Part 2,” a sequel to 2015’s “Backwords” that utilizes the instrumentals for Nas’ “Nas Is Like” and The Notorious B.I.G. and 50 Cent’s “Realest N**gas.” As with its predecessor, “Backwords Part 2” shows Lucas spitting a series of rhymes before reversing the lines in an amazing display of lyricism:

“Tell your favorite rappers I’m home, and back for supper, the day you beat me is the day Chilli get back with Usher, you spent your whole life tryna ball, but had no jumper, I can pass it and dunk it, I’m Dr. J when I’m at the Rucker…”

Check out the videos for “Str8 Like Dat” and “Backwords Part 2” below.