Back in February, Snoop Dogg released his 19th studio LP BODR (Bacc On Death Row). The project consisted of 18 songs and contributions from T.I., Nas, Nate Dogg, The Game, DaBaby, Uncle Murda, Wiz Khalifa, and more. Yesterday (Oct. 16), the Long Beach legend unveiled a new visual from BODR for “Crip Your Enthusiasm,” a DJ Green Lantern-produced offering that samples the theme song from the Larry David-helmed series “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” The track sees the Long Beach legend reminding listeners why he’s one of the greatest emcees of all time:

“Pen and paper, money maker, let the beat ride, let me put you up on this n**ga from the east side, this n**ga born ready, serve a n**ga ether, with the pen or off the heady, this n**ga flow is dеadly, right hеre, Snoop Dogg, I’m with the G Child, play something, let me f**k you up just with this freestyle, for sure, but let’s make a real record with real effort, ’cause my pen game is lethal, cyanide mixed with ether, spittin’ nothin’ but them hits out, The Chronic put the world up on this s**t Snoopy been about…”

The accompanying clip for “Crip Your Enthusiasm” comes courtesy of Jesse Wellens and James Defina and depicts an older, animated version of Snoop in the midst of a typical day. Throughout the four-minute video, viewers can see him getting into a car accident with a police officer, hanging out with Tupac Shakur, and enjoying a smoke during a pool party.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Snoop announced to Stephen A. Smith that he and Dr. Dre have reunited for an upcoming album:

“Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months. And it’ll be done in November. And it’s produced by Dr. Dre, it’s our 30th anniversary to Doggystyle. And the name of the album is Missionary.”

Press play on “Crip Your Enthusiasm” below.