Snoop Dogg has stepped into the world of children’s learning. The Grammy-nominated rapper has launched “Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes,” a new animated series. The show will cater to toddlers to 8-year-olds and test their social, emotional and cognitive skills through musical expression. Snoop shared his excitement with a tweet on Tuesday (Aug. 23).

There are five main characters on the show — Wags, Chow Wow, Yap Yap, Barks-a-Locks, and Bow Wizzle. Snoop voices Wizzle, the adult mentor of the group. Yap Yap is described as a character with tons of spirit known for her positive and happy personality. Barks-A-Locks is always down for discovery and a good adventure. Wags is always there to show support and cheer his friends on. Last but not least is Chow Wow, known for being a team player.

To ensure the show would be a hit, the “Beautiful” rapper recruited Claude Brooks, who is responsible for creating the popular kids’ TV show “Hip Hop Harry.” Snoop released a statement explaining his desire to be a co-creator of the series: “As a father, grandfather, and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children. We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it.”

Presenting 2 u my new kids show @doggyland_kids 💙

Where they can sing, dance n learn.

Out now on Youtube & YouTube Kids! #DoggylandKids pic.twitter.com/uLVAvrfLaP — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 23, 2022

Snoop continued, “I’ve always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters.” He added, “When I started to build my team, it was only right to partner with Claude, who created the iconic series, ‘Hip Hop Harry,’ which built the blueprint to diverse kids programming, and October London, a talented singer and writer.”

The series also has an album of the same name that is available on all streaming platforms. New episodes for “Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes” air on Tuesdays on YouTube and YouTube Kids.