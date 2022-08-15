In a graphic video that is currently being shared on social media, an argument between men at a Texas youth football game is seen before several gunshots are heard. Yaqub Salik Talib is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place at Lancaster Community Park in southeast Dallas County on Saturday evening (Aug. 13). Yaqub Talib is the brother of former NFL player Aqib Talib.

Lancaster police announced a verbal altercation began between opposing coaches before escalating into a physical fight. Mike Hickmon, 43, was identified as one of the coaches who was shot. Hickmon was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries. Texas Football Life expressed their condolences with a tweet. It read, “We send our deepest thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, former teammates, and players of Coach Mike Hickmon after learning about the appalling tragedy that took place earlier this evening in Lancaster.”

A similar tweet that contains the graphic video added, “The adults are always ruining it for kids.” Others mentioned that the coach was gunned down in front of his young son. “A gun to a youth football game? Another life taken for no reason. Another Black kid growing up without a father. We gotta do better, Dallas. The pride ain’t ever worth the consequences. RIP Coach Mike Hickmon.”

An attorney for Aqib Talib spoke with TMZ about the tragic situation. “Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” the statement began. It continued, “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.” Scott Finley, a spokesman for the city, said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m., according to local outlet The Dallas Morning News. As of yesterday, authorities had not located Yaqub Talib.

