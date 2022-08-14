By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.14.2022

A former Louisville detective involved with the botched no-knock warrant that resulted in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor is expected to plead guilty to conspiracy. According to CNN, Kelly Goodlett, is expected to enter her plea during an Aug. 22 court hearing. 

Goodlett is facing federal charges that include conspiracy for allegedly falsifying documents to help cover up any wrongdoing in the raid. “The federal charges announced today allege that members of a Police Investigations Unit falsified the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant of Ms. Taylor’s home and that this act violated federal civil rights laws, and that those violations resulted in Ms. Taylor’s death,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland during last week’s press conference (Aug. 4).

He added that, “The affidavit falsely claimed that officers had verified that the target of the alleged drug trafficking operation had received packages at Ms. Taylor’s address. In fact, defendants Jaynes and Goodlett knew that was not true.”

Former detective Joshua Jaynes, former sergeant Kyle Meany, and ex-officer Brett Hankison are also charged alongside Goodlett. Hankinson previously stood trial after being charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree. He was found not guilty (March 3).

Two years ago (2020), Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was at the center of a drug investigation. Officers claimed that they believed Walker was using his girlfriend’s apartment to receive packages. “Among other things, the affidavit falsely claimed that officers had verified that the target of the alleged drug trafficking operation had received packages at Ms. Taylor’s address. In fact, defendants Jaynes and Goodlett knew that was not true,” said Garland.

On the night of March 13, officers forced entry into the apartment. Walker mistook the ordeal as a  home intrusion and fired a weapon at officers. In return, the officers riddled the apartment with rounds of bullets. Taylor, 26, was fatally wounded. The former Louisville EMT’s death, coupled with George Floyd and others, sparked countless protests across the country.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Breonna Taylor

Trending
MetaMoney

Is there only one metaverse? | 'MetaMoney'

On the latest episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz talks about the “many different metaverses” that ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.22.2022
Maconomics

A look at NFTs and the future of business | 'Maconomics'

On an all-new episode of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac dives into what NFTs are and ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Beyonce’s continued Renaissance reign, “Love & Hip Hop,” Jamie Foxx and more

In a new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS” Entertainment Remix, we’re talking all things Black excellence in ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.12.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter Graceyn of Gracie’s Corner

Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter, Graceyn, live in Houston and have developed a YouTube channel ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.12.2022
View More