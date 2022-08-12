As previously reported by REVOLT, on April 3, white OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, 26, fatally stabbed her Black boyfriend Christian Obumseli, 27, in their luxury Miami apartment. At the time, Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor on the popular app, was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation. After being released, a social media user posted footage of Clenney hanging out at a bar that same week.

On Aug. 10, the OnlyFans model was arrested in Hawaii for second-degree murder in connection to Obumseli’s death. Yesterday (Aug. 11), officials released new footage of a heated physical altercation involving the pair. The video comes from an elevator security camera and shows an enraged Clenney repeatedly striking Obumseli and pulling his hair. The 27-year-old only puts his hands up to shield himself from her attack. According to Fox News, the footage was recorded just two months before his death.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathie Fernandez Rundle showed the video at a press conference. “The defendant was aggressively attacking Christian,” she said when describing the Feb. 21 footage. She added that the pair’s relationship was “extremely tempestuous and combative.” Following his death in April, Ashley Vaughn, a friend of the couple, told local Miami news station WPLG that she didn’t believe Obumseli would harm Clenney. “We’ve seen her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her. From what we’ve personally experienced between the both of them, we believe that Christian wouldn’t put her in a position where she would need to stab him to protect herself,” she said.

Fox News released a timeline of events surrounding the fatal stabbing. The OnlyFans model called her mother twice before dialing 911 just before 5 p.m. At 5:25 p.m., Clenney’s mother sent her a text that mentioned “self-defense.” The message also instructed her “not to say anything to investigators without an attorney.” Clenny is currently awaiting extradition to Florida for sentencing.