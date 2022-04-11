Christian Obumseli’s family is asking for the public’s help in seeking justice for his death after he was fatally stabbed in Miami on April 3.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Obumseli, a 27-year-old Black man, was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend Courtney Clenney, 25. Clenney — who goes by the name Courtney Tailor — is known as an OnlyFans model and social media Influencer and is white.

Clenney was detained in connection to the killing but sent for a mental evaluation instead of being arrested after she invoked the Baker Act. Clenney has since been released and was allegedly spotted hanging out at a Miami bar within the same week.

With no arrests having been made in Obumseli’s case and the only other person that was known to be present at the time still free, Obumseli’s family is asking for assistance — however, Obumseli’s past social media posts about Black women have proved to cause some resistance.

According to reports, Christian’s brother Jeffery has seemingly acknowledged his brother’s past racial remarks in a social media post.

“As a family, we strongly disagree with the ignorant and repulsive tweets from my then high school aged brother that have recently surfaced. However, the tweets do not diminish our demand for a thorough investigation into Toby’s murder or negate the necessity for justice,” a post from Jeffery reads.

It continues, “It’s been a week since my brother was brutally and senselessly killed. Courtney Taylor Clenney’s callous actions have not been met with an ounce of remorse. We’ve seen videos of Courtney kissing her dogs while covered in what we believe to be my brother’s blood and casually getting drinks at a hotel bar days later while my brother lays in the morgue.”

Jeffery ends his post by saying, “I need your support. My family needs your support. We cannot do this without community.”

The issue that many are finding is that the community that they want help from is the same community that Christain allegedly spoke about in highly offensive tweets.

“Once again I’m tired of these black girls in my government class,” one post from 2012 reads.

Another says, “Martin show is just too funny. Gina be hating to much with her loud black self #typical.” Others include “Can’t believe #oomf thinks I talk to black girls when I don’t” and “white titties > black titties just sayin haa.”

Christian allegedly even went as far as to say he wanted to be “changed” into a white man in a post that read “Dang all the characters I want to be for Halloween were always white AHHH change me” and included a monkey emoji next to an emoji of a man.

According to NBC 5 DFW, Jeffery said, “My brother was so caring, my inspiration, an inspiration to others.”