Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents were tragically murdered in their Mobile, Alabama home last year. Both grandparents were struck by an array of bullets. The relentless gunfire caused five oxygen tanks in the house to blow up, igniting a deadly blaze.

New details became available as The Mobile County District Court reviewed the case earlier this week. Detective Julius Nettles testified that the retaliation was caused by a Facebook post from fellow Alabama rapper LeParis Dade, also known as OMB Peezy. Both rappers are signed to 300 Entertainment.

Fox 10 reports that since Brazy and Peezy were both unreachable, assailants settled for whoever they could get their hands on to retaliate for the post. Tony Lewis, 62, was killed by gunfire after being struck twice, while the fire killed 68-year-old Leila Lewis. The blaze also destroyed a nearby house.

“The beef was with the rapper OMB Peezy,” Nettles said. “They plotted to execute the grandparents, or whoever was in that house at the time.”

Detectives report that the majority of evidence in the case was derived from federal wiretaps. The recorded conversations captured audio from three of the four defendants charged.

Defendant Darrin “DD” Southall is said to have had the largest drug network in Mobile. A separate murder case was opened against defendant Patrick Vashun Lewis. Lewis allegedly murdered a man who tried to sell him a Cartier watch for $20,000 last year. Lewis and a co-defendant gave the man $8,500 instead and later shot him while he was counting the money in his car. Police recovered $7,845 in cash.

Brazy took to Instagram shortly after the incident to express his thoughts. “Stop saying my granny n grandpa got set on fire. They had COVID-19. Both of them was on oxygen tanks. They blew up when they was shooting in the house.”

He also acknowledged that the horrific murders were in retaliation for his own street beef.

“Long live grandma n grandpa. Y’all was my heart fr I put y’all in every song,” wrote the rapper. “I hate y’all got caught up in my shit smh. This shit hurt main. I beg y’all to let me move y’all everyday, but y’all taught me how to be stand up guy. Y’all always told me if it’s our time, it’s our time. God got us.”

The “Freestyle” rapper is currently serving 15-years in prison for gun possession. He was sentenced in 2016 and released in 2020 after serving 18 months, but re-sentenced in 2021 after violating probation.