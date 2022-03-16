In a room by myself I pray, as I walk through the jungle I don’t get bit by a snake/ Or better yet I pray to God I don’t get judged by my sins, being loyal got me crossed, I once called that my friend/ But should I call it life

To cap off his busy 2021, OMB Peezy teamed up with frequent collaborator Drum Dummie for their “Over,” and they made it special by tapping in with T.I. the veteran for the assist. The track closely follows other offerings like “Synonym” and “Die Young” by OMB and Drum as well.

Additionally within the last few months, the 300 Ent. artist shared his videos for cuts like “Breathe,” “For Free,” “Cold Days” and “Lefty.” Visual offerings aside from that are from his Too Deep For Tears project, which consist of his performance videos for tracks like “On My Way,” “Soul Ties” and “Smile.” The special clips feature OMB Peezy fancily dressed, standing in the middle of a chandelier-lit room and backed by some beautiful string instrumentation.

Peezy also released his mixtape In The Meantime that held fans over while he worked on the aforementioned Too Deep For Tears. In The Meantime includes some fan-favorites like “Sleep At Night” and “You Know How To Love.” Prior to that was 2019’s Preacher To The Streets.

Be sure to press play on OMB Peezy’s brand new video for “Last Breath” down below.