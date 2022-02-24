By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2022

I’m drippin’ in Cartier diamonds, you look at the time, and I ain’t got the time for n***as/ Too many bitches are sittin’ on my line, they lyin’/ I tell ’em to go find a nigga, I’m better than all of you bitches, my bum is slicker, I’m sippin’ on whine in licker/ The diamonds is bigger, the flicker the wrist and the swiftin’ their heads from behind the sticker

They love me in Philly, you fill me up, I might just go fill up a n***a with gas/ If I let them hit, I might dip with just that/ I get it done if you give me tap, bought me a house, so six in the hat/ Give me a hundred no givin’ me hat, the pussy is wetter, get it in the back

It’s been a few years since Melii liberated the seven-track offering MOTIONS, which came with a single feature from Gyptian. In that same year (2019), the Tory Lanez and Meek Mill-aligned talent also liberated phAses, a ridiculously slept-on body of work that saw collaborations alongside Odalys, Lanez, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Hopefully, she’ll be blessing with a new full-length effort sometime in 2022.

Be sure to press play on “Cartier” by Melii down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Melii
Music Videos

