A video circulating the internet shows a public encounter with Courtney Tailor reacting to the backlash of her alleged murder.

Within the video, a blonde white woman — who TMZ has confirmed is Tailor — sits in the lobby of Miami’s Grand Beach Hotel. The cell phone footage was reportedly captured on Friday (April 8), and shows Tailor walk away from someone who tells her she shouldn’t be there.

“Right now, you should go because you just killed your boyfriend. Yeah, you did!” an unidentified woman says from behind the camera.

The woman who confronted Tailor is referring to reports that Tailor killed her Black boyfriend Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli in cold blood.

TMZ reports that the IG caption to the original video reads: “@mpdpolice does this look like a mentally unstable person to you, as she claims?”

Instead of being held behind bars, officials said Tailor was placed in a psychiatric hold after she threatened to commit suicide when she was brought in for questioning last week.

The OnlyFans model’s attorney, Frank Prieto, told TMZ that his client was out having a drink in private with her father when she was approached by the heckler.

“It is unfortunate that a member of the public, knowing absolutely nothing about circumstances and events surrounding the death Mr. Obumseli, would take the opportunity to harass the Clenney family during a time that they are trying to be supportive for Courtney,” Prieto told TMZ.

He went on to tell the outlet that Courtney is the victim of “physical, emotional, and mental abuse at the hands of Mr. Obumseli.” He also suggested to the outlet that his client may have been a “victim of human trafficking” as well.

“At the time of the incident, Mr. Obumseli was committing a forcible felony,” Prieto said. “He had gained access to Courtney’s apartment without permission on several occasions in the days leading up to this incident.”

“Courtney acted in self-defense; the investigation by both the City of Miami Police Department and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office will conclude such,” Prieto continued.“With that said, we would ask for the public’s understanding about observing the family’s privacy at this time.”

On Friday (April 8), TMZ shared a video of Tailor covered in blood, sitting handcuffed in the apartment where her boyfriend died.

Thus far, Tailor has not been charged with Obumseli’s death.

