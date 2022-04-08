Mere days prior to the death of 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, Courtney Tailor appeared on a podcast to talk about her dating life. During one of We In Miami Podcast‘s more recently episode, the 25-year-old OnlyFans model and social media influencer was asked if she only dated rich man, to which she responded with a different preference altogether:

“No, that’s not true. I only date Black guys. Especially Black guys. … To clarify, I only date rich black guys (laughs).”

She continued to speak on her proclivity to Black athletes, and even name-checks a certain former tight end in the short clip:

“No dope boys, no politicians … you know, dabble here, dabble there, a little bit.”

This past Sunday, Miami authorities responded to Tailor’s 9-1-1 call to find Obumseli with a stab wound in his shoulder. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Tailor — real name Courtney Clenney — was admitted into a mental health treatment center for an evaluation as part of Florida‘s Baker Act law.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Baker Act allows law enforcement and medical professionals to have a person committed for up to 72 hours if it appears that said person has become a danger to themselves or others. According to several reports, police stated that Tailor threatened to kill herself during the ordeal. There is no word on when she will be discharged.

Since Obumseli’s passing, a GoFundMe account has been established to support his family. It’s creator, Jeffrey Obumseli, shared a heartfelt message on said account, which has since passed the $68,000 mark:

“It is unconscionable to make sense of our new reality. … It is not enough to say we are shocked and hurting–We are utterly devastated. … Christian was extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him. He did not deserve for his life to be cut short by a heinous act of violence.”

You can check out the aforementioned podcast video below.