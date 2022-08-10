Four months after the death of Christian Obumseli in Miami, his estranged girlfriend Courtney Clenney was officially arrested and charged with murder.

The 25-year-old OnlyFans model was arrested in Hawaii on Wednesday (Aug. 10) and is currently awaiting extradition to Florida, where she will face a second-degree murder charge for fatally stabbing Obumseli, 27, in the chest at their luxury apartment building in Miami’s ritzy Edgewater neighborhood on April 3, her defense attorney, Frank Prieto, confirmed to reporters.

Clenney was at a rehab facility in Hawaii for substance abuse and post traumatic disorder when she was picked up by the police, Prieto said. “I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Prieto added. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

In a press release, The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said the arrest warrant remained sealed. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez, along with City Police Chief Manuel Morales and South Florida U.S. Marshal Gadyaces Serralta, will detail the arrest at a press conference on Thursday afternoon (Aug. 11).

The killing of Obumseli lead to outrage across the world. A four-month investigation by Miami police homicide detectives and prosecutors into Clenney led to her arrest. Clenney’s attorney insisted that the killing was justified and that she acted in self-defense when Obumseil attacked her after stalking her for several weeks. But during the days after his death, Obumseli’s relatives called said they did not believe he was ever a threat.

The couple, who had been dating for less than two years, were not together at the time, Prieto added. According to the Miami Herald, they had been living together for a few months at the Miami apartment building, where staff noted multiple domestic incidents and even tried to evict them.