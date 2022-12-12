Metro Boomin keeps getting better as he has earned a No. 1 album for the third time in his career.

According to Chart Data, a Twitter platform that makes music statistics available in real time, Metro’s Heroes & Villains album sold over 185,000 album-equivalent units in the U.S., giving him the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Dec. 17).

The success of his second solo studio album is the largest commercial debut of his career. Among the 185,000 units, 179,000 were streaming-equivalent albums, which equals 233.38 million on-demand official streams, and 5,000 were track-equivalent albums. His album sales were mostly powered by digital downloads, but he did release limited edition hard copy CDs, which recorded roughly 3,000 in sales.

Heroes & Villains also made history by scoring the highest first-week sales for a non-rapping producer, and Metro Boomin became the first non-rapping producer to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their first two solo albums.

.@MetroBoomin earns his third consecutive #1 album on the Billboard 200 with ‘HEROES & VILLAINS’. — chart data (@chartdata) December 11, 2022

Billboard 200: #1(new) @MetroBoomin, HEROES & VILLAINS 185,000 [233.38 million on-demand streams | 5,000 pure sales]. — chart data (@chartdata) December 11, 2022

Before Heroes & Villains, the St. Louis-born superproducer charted seven times on the Billboard 200, including five top 10 and three consecutive No. 1 albums. He held the top spot in 2020 when he dropped his joint album with 21 Savage, Savage Mode II, and in 2018 with Not All Heroes Wear Capes. He reached No. 6 in 2017 thanks to his collaborative effort with Big Sean, Double or Nothing, and again in 2017, he went No. 4 with Without Warning, which included 21 Savage and Offset.

Metro Boomin released Heroes & Villains on Dec. 2. The 15-track project features a plethora of big names including 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Chris Brown, Future, Gunna, John Legend, Travis Scott, the late Takeoff, Don Toliver, The Weeknd, Young Thug and Morgan Freeman.

Holding down the No. 2 spot in this week’s ranking is Taylor Swift‘s Midnights, which dropped from No. 1 with 143,000 units earned. Also, Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss fell from No. 2 to No. 3 with 78,000 album-equivalent units.