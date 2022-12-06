Travis Scott is back on the road to Utopia, and he’s making a stop in Portugal.

Earlier this year, Rolling Loud took its show overseas to Europe, and next year, it will return for the sequel.

Rolling Loud Portugal will run through the weekend of July 5-7 and take place on the sandy beach of Portimão. The music festival has yet to reveal its lineup, but it’s projected to be star-studded and promises to blend the finest rap music from the U.S., U.K., and Europe with Scott serving as the headliner. Presale tickets are now available.

WELCOME @trvisXX 🔥 ON SALE FRI, 9 DEC @ 10AM GMT LOCK IN FOR €20 DOWN w/ PAYMENT PLAN 👉 https://t.co/lCVfWkxy05 pic.twitter.com/N7fPYLOt1y — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) December 6, 2022

Rolling Loud‘s inaugural European festival, Rolling Loud Portugal 2022, was a great success.

J. Cole, A$AP Rocky and Future headlined the three-day fest, and an international array of A-listers also took the stage. It featured performances from U.K. rappers such as: Central Cee, Skepta, and D-Block Europe, plus buzzing local artists from the Portuguese rap scene.

Europe isn’t the only country that got a chance to get the Rolling Loud experience.

In September of this year, the popular music festival traveled to Canada for Rolling Loud Toronto, headlined by Future, WizKid, and Dave. In April 2023, the festival will travel to Asia for the first time for the inaugural Rolling Loud Thailand.

Along with headlining the Portugal show, La Flame will also headline Rolling Loud California. The festival will take place next year through the weekend of March 3-5 at the Hollywood Park grounds outside SoFi Stadium. Along with Scott, Rolling Loud California will feature Atlanta’s Playboi Carti and Future.

Scott hasn’t performed in LA since 2019. Rolling Loud will be Scott’s first major set since last year’s Astroworld tragedy in Houston, where 10 people lost their lives. Before Rolling Loud, Scott had been booked for Day N Vegas in October but then it was canceled. He was also booked for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival before dropping off the lineup.