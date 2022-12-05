Metro Boomin is showing the world ways he’s coping with the devastating loss of his mother, not only with music but also philanthropy.

On Dec. 2, the superproducer dropped his sophomore album, Heroes & Villains, and he dedicated his latest form of community service to all single mothers. He called it “Single Moms Are Superheroes.”

This charitable event happened on Sunday (Dec. 4) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during the Falcons vs. Steelers game. The producer teamed up with the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation and showed appreciation to 26 single mothers from across the country.

He invited them and their kids to the football game and gave them all VIP access. According to TMZ, all of them received star treatment. The article reports that the group had field access, paraded through the tunnels, and stood next to the Falcons players for the national anthem.

It also said that Metro Boomin himself didn’t attend the initiative because he “wanted the mama bears to have the spotlight,” and the reason for his generosity is to honor his late mother, who tragically died.

Metro Boomin lost his mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, on June 3. She was allegedly killed by her husband – who is not the producer’s father.

This isn’t the only time Metro has given back since his mother’s passing. On July 7, the St. Louis native paid off the mortgage of the family of Aaron Salter Jr., the 55-year-old security guard who died protecting people during the Buffalo shooting massacre in May.

Metro’s current album, Heroes & Villains, is a 15-track project featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop. The album includes John Legend, A$AP Rocky, Chris Brown, Future, Don Toliver, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Gunna, Mustafa, The Weeknd, and the late Takeoff.

Today (Dec. 5), he released Heroes Version of the album compiled with only the instrumentals to the songs on Heroes & Villains.