Future just had the biggest year of his music career, and he has the accolades to prove it. Yesterday (Dec. 13), the RIAA announced a slew of new certifications for the Atlanta superstar. His most recent body of work, I NEVER LIKED YOU, rose to Platinum status, making it one of only four albums to go Platinum in 2022. It’s standout smash hit “WAIT FOR U” featuring Drake and Tems reached triple Platinum and earned the RIAA’s Top Certified Single of 2022. Lastly, “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ” also went platinum, rounding out his year-end victory lap.

Back in April, the Freebandz president dropped off the aforementioned I NEVER LIKED YOU, his ninth studio LP that originally came with 16 tracks and assists from Kanye West, Young Thug, Gunna, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black. Days later, he released the extended edition, adding on six additional songs and features from Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Young Scooter.

In related news, the “March Madness” rapper announced last week that he’ll hit the road at the top of 2023 for his “One Big Party Tour.” It will kick off on Jan. 7 in Houston and come to a close by the end of the month in Boston on Jan. 27. He also confirmed plenty of peers are going to be joining him throughout the journey, including names like Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, EST Gee, Polo G, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Lil Jairmy, Rob49, Double 00, and Ocean x Kungfu.

In his recent Billboard cover story, Future spoke about how he’s no longer worried about any competition because he is in his own lane. “I don’t feel like nobody needs to be like me… exactly how I am. I only can do this,” he said. “I’m the only one that can do this s**t, you know what I’m saying? That’s from my personal life to musically. I’m really one of none. I can live like this. People accept that because it’s just me.”