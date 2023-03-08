Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.08.2023

Metro Boomin closed out 2022 with his acclaimed album HEROES & VILLAINS arriving in December. His Atlanta colleague Future released his own album, I NEVER LIKED YOU, in April 2022. The two artists have been frequent collaborators in the past, though prior to their joining forces late last year, it had been a minute since fans heard them together.

It looks like they won’t have to wait much longer. In a new interview with Flaunt Magazine published Monday (March 6), the “Ric Flair Drip” producer cleared up the time frame for his and Future’s potential project. When asked if audiences can expect a collab between the two this year, he responded emphatically. “Definitely. I would bet on it,” he said. “I would definitely bet on it.”

The confirmation that the two are cooking something up comes after Future brought Metro on stage at his concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in January. “Oh, that was fire,” he reminisced. “You know, Pluto, that’s my brother. We’ve been at it for a long time. This whole superhero moment, it’s like the beginning of our phase two.” That same month, Future hinted that they were working together on delivering “the album of the year” on his Instagram Stories.

The duo linked up for the first time in five years on HEROES & VILLAINS with songs like “Too Many Nights” and “Lock On Me.” In the mid-2010s, Metro was responsible for some of Future’s biggest hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Mask Off,” “Jumpman,” “Thought It Was a Drought,” “Digital Dash,” “Low Life,” “Freak H**,” and “Big Rings.”

As for why he was absent from I NEVER LIKED YOU, Metro explained that he wanted to save his heat with Future for a full-length LP.

“[Future] actually finished most of the album at my studio in LA,” he told Ebro Darden ahead of HEROES & VILLAINS‘ release. “That’s my brother, but we’re working on some things. At first, we were going to put a couple of songs with me and him on the album, but we had took them off because I had talked to him.”

“I was like, ‘Look, the last time anybody’s really heard a song from me and you was ‘Mask Off.’ So instead of us randomly throwing one or two songs we did on here, we got to wait and just give them a joint,'” he told the rapper. Future, for his part, signaled last month that he’s back in “album mode.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rucci links up with Saviii 3rd for new "Flashlight" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Babyface Ray delivers new visual for "Spill My Cup"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Slim Thug drops off new visual for "SDS Fly"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Macklemore returns with new album 'BEN'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Lil Keed is "Self Employed" in new posthumous music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought deliver "Glorious Game" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Logic officially announces "College Park Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Ruff Ryders announce Ryde Out event for DMX's death anniversary

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Maiya The Don comes at the "Dusties" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Icewear Vezzo joins Gloss Up for new "From Cross Da Way" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Dreamville reacts to 'Creed III's' box office success: "The stars aligned for us"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Boosie BadAzz calls out "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless for Ja Morant narrative

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Jake Strain remains focused on "Bars & Flows" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

slowthai addresses his addictions in latest visual for "Yum"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Logic covers Ice Cube's "It Was A Good Day"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Future
Metro Boomin
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rucci links up with Saviii 3rd for new "Flashlight" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Babyface Ray delivers new visual for "Spill My Cup"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Slim Thug drops off new visual for "SDS Fly"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Macklemore returns with new album 'BEN'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Lil Keed is "Self Employed" in new posthumous music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought deliver "Glorious Game" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Logic officially announces "College Park Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Ruff Ryders announce Ryde Out event for DMX's death anniversary

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Maiya The Don comes at the "Dusties" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Icewear Vezzo joins Gloss Up for new "From Cross Da Way" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Dreamville reacts to 'Creed III's' box office success: "The stars aligned for us"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Boosie BadAzz calls out "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless for Ja Morant narrative

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Jake Strain remains focused on "Bars & Flows" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

slowthai addresses his addictions in latest visual for "Yum"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Logic covers Ice Cube's "It Was A Good Day"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More