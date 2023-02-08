A little after midnight (Feb. 8), Future took to his Twitter account to reveal that he’s currently in “Album mode” after getting a few things off his chest.

“Some people [don’t] appreciate [you] when [you] humble,” the “Mask Off” hitmaker wrote. “Moving different all 2023,” he added in follow-up tweets. “[I’m] in album mode.”

Future’s tweets come days after the rapper won the Best Melodic Rap Performance award for his hit song “WAIT FOR U” featuring Drake and Tens at the 2023 Grammys ceremony in Los Angeles, California. ATL Jacob, the producer of the track, accepted the award on his behalf. The other nominees in that category included DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA for “Beautiful,” Jack Harlow for “First Class,” Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer for “Die Hard” and Latto for “Big Energy (Live).”

“WAIT FOR U,” which debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, was the lead single in Future’s latest album, I NEVER LIKED YOU, which was released in April of 2022. The 16-track project features Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, EST Gee, Kodak Black, alongside Drake and Tems. It debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart with 222,000 first-week units.

The father of eight also teamed up with long-time collaborator Metro Boomin’s star-studded second studio album, Heroes & Villains, on the tracks “Superhero,” “Too Many Nights,” “I Can’t Save You” and “Lock On Me.” The producer recently teased about working on a project with Future.

“[Future] actually finished most of the album at my studio in LA,” Metro Boomin said in an interview with Ebro Darden. “That’s my brother, but we’re working on some things. At first, we were going to put a couple of songs with me and him on the album, but we had took them off because I had talked to him.” He continued: “I was like, ‘Look, the last time anybody’s really heard a song from me and you was ‘Mask Off.’ So instead of us randomly throwing one or two songs we did on here, we got to wait and just give them a joint.’”

