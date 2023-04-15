Photo: Sebastian Espina via Combs Global
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs will forever be the GOAT of remixes that have stood the test of time. His proven track record of being a hitmaker for more than two decades was witnessed before thousands of festivalgoers on night one of the Coachella Music Festival.

To fans’ surprise, the Bad Boy Records head honcho was among the guests to join megaproducer Metro Boomin during his headlining set at the desert event on Friday (April 14). Diddy was given a symphonic introduction as The Weeknd performed “Creepin’ (Remix).” The song, which is a nod to the 2004 Mario Winans hit “I Don’t Wanna Know,” was released last month and also features 21 Savage and the REVOLT CEO.

Diddy appeared dressed in all black as fire roared from part of the Sahara stage and red lights illuminated pyramids mirroring billowing clouds of smoke. The crowd erupted into loud floods of applause as Diddy rapped:

They ain’t real, then thеy ain’t Puff/ Ain’t a place in this world that my feet ain’t touch/ I got visions that cost millions and make billions / Baby girl, we can make love and make trillions / D**n, baby, you my curse and my crush…

A masked Metro Boomin was observed high above the stage while overseeing the show. The four-minute performance is considered a “testament to Diddy’s status as a true icon in the music industry, exemplifying why he remains one of the greatest performers of his generation,” said Combs Global Head of Communications Nathalie Moar. Diddy, 21 Savage, and The Weeknd were just a few of Metro’s HEROES & VILLAINS avengers who hit the stage during the hit closing act. Others included Future, Don Toliver, Mike Dean, and John Legend, to name a few.

Other artists on the star-studded lists who are slated to perform on one of the festival’s seven stages include GloRilla, Rae Sremmurd, and, of course, Sunday’s (April 16) big draw, Frank Ocean. Peep the performance of “Creepin’ (Remix)” below.

 

