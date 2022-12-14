Metro Boomin isn’t letting the success of his latest album, Heroes & Villians, stop him from working. Yesterday (Dec. 13), Sony released the trailer for the new animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse.

After the premiere, YouTube Premium hosted an after-party with Hailee Steinfeld, the voice of Gwen Stacy, and the co-writers and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

During the show, Lord and Miller answered a few questions about the up-and-coming Spiderman movie, with one being about the soundtrack. There, they revealed that the St. Louis superproducer will be making music for the new film.

Miller said, “The directive of the soundtrack is guided by what the team thinks Miles listens to, and that’s how we got ‘Sunflower’ in the first film.”

Both Miller and Lord agreed that they set the bar high with “Sunflower,” so to ensure top-quality production for the new film’s soundtrack, they brought in the man that made Not All Heroes Wear Capes, who they called “reassurance.”

“Yeah, this time we’re working with legendary Metro Boomin,” said Miller. “If anybody is going to make something that feels like it’s Miles’ experience, that guy knows what he’s doing.”

Metro Boomin producing music for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse corresponds with his comic book-themed album, Heroes & Villians, which dropped on Dec. 2 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album sold over 185,000 album-equivalent units in the U.S.

Heroes & Villians is a 15-track project that features a plethora of big names including 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Chris Brown, Future, Gunna, John Legend, Travis Scott, the late Takeoff, Don Toliver, The Weeknd, Young Thug and Morgan Freeman.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023, followed by Beyond the Spider-Verse on March 29, 2024 for a full trilogy.