Drake has family ties in Memphis, and the international superstar recently received a major recognition while visiting the southern city. Yesterday (June 26), multiple Shelby County officials sang his praises while presenting him with an exclusive accolade.
Just about any Drake fan could tell you the Toronto-born rapper spent a considerable amount of time in his father’s hometown of Memphis growing up. The 36-year-old frequently makes note of it in his hit songs such as the 2018 track “Look Alive” with BlocBoy JB, where he talks about “901, Shelby Drive.” Mickell Lowery, Shelby County Commissioner of District 8, has been listening. “We all know that Memphis music inspires the world, and Drake has definitely kept the spirit of the 901 in his art and acknowledges Memphis as a second home!” the politician captioned an Instagram post yesterday. See the snap here.
In the upload, Lowery stood with the “LAUGH NOW CRY LATER” artist as he presented him with the key to the city. The Canadian talent sported a black t-shirt that read, “The Famous Cousin.” On his Instagram Stories, he showed a video of a group of women line dancing and a guy wearing a similar shirt that said, “The Spass Out Cousin.” In a 2012 article published by WREG 3, the outlet noted the “Rich Flex” rapper is known to pop in town for family reunions. For yesterday’s celebration, Councilwoman Jana Swearengen-Washington added, “It’s an honor to celebrate Drake’s support of Memphis and Memphians in the heart of my district! We appreciate his music and his generous spirit! We truly soar in district 4!” See her post here.
Drake and 21 Savage were set to kick off their “It’s All a Blur Tour” on Thursday (June 29) at the FedExForum in Memphis, but the date was rescheduled to Aug. 6.
