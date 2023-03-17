Drake teamed up with 21 Savage at the top of November of 2022 for their joint project titled Her Loss. The album housed a sole guest feature from Travis Scott and went on to grab the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 404,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. It continued to gain popularity, eventually surpassing the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify.

Earlier this month, the pair dropped the highly anticipated news that they will be going on tour together. The initial “It’s All A Blur Tour” announcement confirmed that the trek will kick off on June 16 in New Orleans, LA and continue on a 29-date arena run. Today (March 17), they heightened the excitement even more by adding 14 brand new dates, including multiple shows in major markets like New York and Texas.

Back in June of 2022, the Toronto superstar dropped off Honestly, Nevermind, his 14-track project that was largely influenced by elements of dance music. He also made headlines in January because of his back-to-back shows at the infamous Apollo Theater in Harlem. Outside of his own releases, Drizzy also dropped guest verses on recent collaborations like “We Caa Done” by Popcaan, “WASTING TIME” by Brent Faiyaz, and more.

Be sure to check out the list of newly added “It’s All A Blur Tour” dates down below.

Jun 22 — Houston, TX

Jun 25 — Dallas, TX

Jun 29 — Miami, FL

Jul 09 — Detroit, MI

Jul 15 — Montreal, QC

Thu Jul 20 — Brooklyn, NY

Sun Jul 23 — New York, NY

Sat Jul 29 — Washington, DC

Tue Aug 01 — Philadelphia, PA

Tue Aug 15 — Inglewood, CA

Sat Aug 19 — San Francisco, CA

Sat Aug 26 — Seattle, WA

Tue Aug 29 — Vancouver, BC

Sat Sep 02 — Las Vegas, NV