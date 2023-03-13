Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

If you haven’t already, you might want to get your coins together because Drake and 21 Savage are going on tour! Today (March 13), the “Nice For What” rapper revealed that he and 21 Savage are hitting the road this summer for their “It’s All A Blur Tour.” The musical journey will consist of 29 dates across North America, including performances in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, and New York. It will wrap up on Sept. 5 in Glendale, Arizona at the Desert Diamond Arena.

The highly anticipated four-month trek will be Drake’s first since his 2018 “Aubrey & the Three Amigos Tour.” According to the press release, the “It’s All A Blur Tour” will be “a celebration of the last decade.” Along with the announcement, Drake shared a video on social media that reflected the theme. The visuals began with a clip of the “Nonstop” artist’s younger self smiling as he walks.

As it continued, the video focused on a billboard that read “Started From The Bottom.” Throughout the rest of the short film, Drake shared old clips of himself performing, spending time with his son Adonis Graham, and behind-the-scenes moments of his previous studio sessions. It ended with the tour’s name written in black text on a yellow background.

The summer trek won’t be Drake and 21 Savage’s first time working together. The duo previously performed onstage side-by-side in December 2022 at the State Farm Arena for the Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert. And last month, the pair surprised fans with the official music video for “Spin Bout U,” one of many singles listed on their 2022 joint project Her Loss. Thanks to 404,000 album-equivalent units sold in the LP’s first week of release, Her Loss grabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. 

Dates and tickets are now available on DrakeRelated.com.

Logic responds to criticism of his “It Was A Good Day” cover

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion teases new music in her first public appearance of 2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Nicki Minaj crowns Ice Spice "The People's Princess"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Smino drops off new "Wyoming (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Pop Smoke's mother opens up about his passing in “Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

ArrDee and Cat Burns connect for "Home For My Heart" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Millyz flips a classic Eminem record in new "Tonight" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Baby 9eno returns with new album 'Thuggin In Public'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Krown Vic unveils new album 'Street PHD'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Future joins Eladio Carrión for new “Mbappe (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

9 stars give iconic women their flowers at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Desjah Altvater
  /  03.13.2023

Akon joins fans in mourning South African artist Costa Titch

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Missy Elliott teases new music with Ari Lennox: "It's gonna go up"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Jim Jones declares Drake hip hop's GOAT: "Give credit where credit is due"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023
