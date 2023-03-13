If you haven’t already, you might want to get your coins together because Drake and 21 Savage are going on tour! Today (March 13), the “Nice For What” rapper revealed that he and 21 Savage are hitting the road this summer for their “It’s All A Blur Tour.” The musical journey will consist of 29 dates across North America, including performances in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, and New York. It will wrap up on Sept. 5 in Glendale, Arizona at the Desert Diamond Arena.

The highly anticipated four-month trek will be Drake’s first since his 2018 “Aubrey & the Three Amigos Tour.” According to the press release, the “It’s All A Blur Tour” will be “a celebration of the last decade.” Along with the announcement, Drake shared a video on social media that reflected the theme. The visuals began with a clip of the “Nonstop” artist’s younger self smiling as he walks.

IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR

with @Drake & @21savage Dates now live on https://t.co/HhizEVu5LP click the link in bio for more information and details for your location. pic.twitter.com/ZR0RKuJ5Ul — OVO Sound (@OVOSound) March 13, 2023

As it continued, the video focused on a billboard that read “Started From The Bottom.” Throughout the rest of the short film, Drake shared old clips of himself performing, spending time with his son Adonis Graham, and behind-the-scenes moments of his previous studio sessions. It ended with the tour’s name written in black text on a yellow background.

The summer trek won’t be Drake and 21 Savage’s first time working together. The duo previously performed onstage side-by-side in December 2022 at the State Farm Arena for the Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert. And last month, the pair surprised fans with the official music video for “Spin Bout U,” one of many singles listed on their 2022 joint project Her Loss. Thanks to 404,000 album-equivalent units sold in the LP’s first week of release, Her Loss grabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Dates and tickets are now available on DrakeRelated.com.