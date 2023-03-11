Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Jim Jones has high praise for Drake. So much so that he thinks the Toronto-bred emcee tops the list of GOAT rappers. As controversial as his opinion may be, Capo said the Her Loss artist has proven he has staying power, and it does not seem as though he has plans on letting up anytime soon.

“I would say he’s the greatest of all time,” declared the emcee, who proudly reps Harlem, about Drake in a March 10 interview with Complex. The around-the-way meteorologist noted, “There’s a lot of people from the beginning and people that invented hip hop, I know… the relevancy that he keeps showing year after year, hit after hit, record after record. Any song that he has put out has seemed to go multiple platinum. That’s never happened before in history.”

He continued, “I just got to give credit where credit is due, and [I’m] not taking away from nobody else.” Later in the interview, Jones praised the five-time Grammy Award winner for the warm welcome he gave The Diplomats when they joined him on stage in January while performing at the renowned Apollo Theater. “Drake has a lot of respect for [us] coming up listening to Dipset music. So, it just was a full circle [moment], you know what I mean? It was dope. He gave us our flowers that a lot of people don’t give us — that we deserve,” said the former “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star.

Jones also made it known he is not oblivious to hip hop heavy hitters such as JAY-Z and Lil Wayne, who almost always break the top five in any list attempting to rank rappers. “What [JAY-Z] has done to this game is astronomical. He’s like Michael Jordan for what he has put on and what he has done since he came in the game and where he’s at right now,” he explained. “But JAY exited music a long time ago. And that space, that void, I don’t know if it’s a void, but Drake has not exited, and he’s still going strong to this day, and it doesn’t seem like he’s stopping no time soon.”

He furthered the analogy by implying that, in this case, Drizzy is King James. Jones said, “Drake definitely has the scoring title for the whole rap game. You got to give him that. [The greatest] would definitely be Drake or [Lil Wayne] or Tupac. And I’m saying Tupac because I’m selfish with that. He was my all-time favorite coming up.”

As fans know, Lil Wayne recently addressed Billboard/Vibe’s list of the top 50 rappers, where he landed in the No. 7 spot. But as far as the Young Money CEO is concerned, he is and will always be No. 1.

