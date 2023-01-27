Last weekend, Drake made headlines by performing at the world-renowned Apollo Theater in partnership with SiriusXM. The special concert paid tribute to not only his B-side hits, but to New York City culture specifically as well. The Platinum-certified artist honored Harlem with his set design, special guests, and more. At one point during the show, he even came out rocking Cam’Ron’s iconic pink fur jacket, and Jim Jones chimed in yesterday (Jan. 26) with his thoughts from the memorable night.

“Official fifth member of Dipset,” wrote Jones under his Instagram post of Drake. “You did that. Thank you, bless up to the whole OVO.”

Drizzy brought Dipset out on stage with him during the shows, where they performed iconic hits like “I Really Mean It,” “Dipset Anthem,” and “We Fly High (Ballin’).” Jones also gifted the “Hotline Bling” rapper with a custom OVO x Dipset bracelet.

The Toronto superstar has kept his fans fed throughout last year in terms of music releases. Back in June, he dropped off Honestly, Nevermind, his 14-track surprise project that was largely influenced by elements of dance music. Several months later, he teamed up with 21 Savage for Her Loss, a joint body of work that included a single guest feature from Travis Scott.

2022 was also a busy year for Capo. He dropped off two well-received joint efforts, Gangsta Grillz: We Set The Trends and The Lobby Boyz with DJ Drama and Maino, respectively. Afterward, he showed off his holiday spirit with 12 Days Of Xmas, an 18-track project with features from Rayy Rayy, Rah Swish, and more. Outside of his own releases, he also appeared on collaborations like “Late Nights” by Jay Worthy and Larry June, “Think Boy” by Cam’Ron, “COKE ZERO Freestyle” by Fabolous, and more.