Drake has had a busy weekend. The 6 God finally got the chance to perform at the world-renowned Apollo Theater in New York in partnership with SiriusXM after his original November show was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances on more than one occasion. He was sure to make it worth his fans’ wait by announcing plans for new music while on stage.

According to Variety, Drizzy told his audience to prepare for a possible solo album this year. “I appreciate all of those people that stick by me. I know it’s like a cool thing… to be like, ‘F**k Drake,’… but I deeply appreciate everybody for continuing to support us,” the rap star said. He added, “I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time, none of those things are stopping making music for you. So I’ll be here for you for a little bit, at least. And I hope I can strike up more emotions for you, maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one. Who knows?” The outlet noted that the Canadian-born entertainer’s set list consisted of 40 songs — without even touching some of his biggest hits like “Nice for What,” “Hotline Bling,” “Toosie Slide” or “Popstar.”

Drake opens his show at Apollo with ‘Over My Dead Body’ 🦉 pic.twitter.com/Modsc7UnDv — Rap Direct (@RapDirect_) January 22, 2023

During the show, Drake paid homage to his humble beginnings by transforming the stage into his teenage bedroom from his “Degrassi” days. From there, concertgoers saw the set morph into a boardroom, representing the success he began to see early on in his rap career. And the OVO hitmaker couldn’t do a New York show without paying tribute to Harlem’s own Dipset. The Certified Lover Boy brought out Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana and Freekey Zekey, and even rocked an all-pink outfit resembling Cam’s infamous fur coat ‘fit. The show didn’t stop there. 21 Savage also joined Drake to perform songs from their joint album, Her Loss, and confirmed they would be on tour soon. “We’re gonna be out on the road this summer,” Drake told his adoring fans. Lil Uzi Vert graced the stage as well.

With all of the excitement, it’s easy to understand how fans could have become a bit overjoyed. Yesterday (Jan. 22), footage of Drake pausing the show after a fan fell from a balcony on the second floor began to surface. As the crowd continued to cheer, the “God’s Plan” artist said, “Alright. Just gotta make sure somebody’s okay.” The fan was reportedly fine, and a video shared online showed the alleged person walking through the crowd after. The concert then continued as planned.

Check out more footage from the two-night event below.

Drake tore through his career hits at the Apollo, which transformed from his childhood bedroom to a boardroom to a Harlem bodega pic.twitter.com/3rCWk9h5JY — Ethan Shanfeld (@ethanshanfeld) January 22, 2023

Drake brought out 21 Savage at the Apollo‼️🤯 pic.twitter.com/7Ns1VlDdUD — Concerts 🔌 (@ConcertsByRap) January 22, 2023

Ice Spice pops out at Drake’s concert at the Apollo Theater in NYC 💕 pic.twitter.com/ok5s1ipqK7 — jay ☆ STREAM LIKE..? (@MUNCHRIH) January 22, 2023

Drake flossing with Cam’s actual infamous pink fur coat #DrakeApollo pic.twitter.com/6jOLZjuTjt — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 22, 2023

Drake brought out Lil Uzi Vert at his show at The Apollo 👀 pic.twitter.com/mjaH6RxIVC — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 23, 2023

drake performing know yourself/nonstop at the apollo last night🤎🦉 pic.twitter.com/UTlOucW9WE — 𝓜𝓸𝓸𝓷𝓵𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽♐︎ (@moonlightbae6ix) January 23, 2023

Watching all the videos from the Drake concert at the Apollo realizing he has a 40 song set list of all his classics and I missed it… pic.twitter.com/UoP83aq2gh — alex (@AlexUlrichh) January 22, 2023

Footage of someone falling off the balcony at #drake show. Apparently they are okay…the show continued pic.twitter.com/ZRoeVDmYCl — LilmaGG (@LilmaGGX) January 23, 2023