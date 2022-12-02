Back in October, Drake announced he will be bringing his talents to the legendary Apollo Theater in New York City for the first time ever for a series of exclusive shows. A month later, he decided to postpone the concerts due to Takeoff’s sudden passing. Today (Dec. 2), the “Hotline Bling” rapper officially moved the dates once again, this time to 2023 due to “production delays.”

“These upcoming shows for SiriusXM are so incredibly special for us,” Drake, SiriusXM and Sound 42 said in a joint statement. “If you are going to play the world famous Apollo Theater, it has to be a world-class production. We as a team have been working around the clock not just putting together a concert, but an experience our fans deserve.”

“With that said, we are up against some production delays that are just out of our control,” the statement continued. “After many difficult meetings and conversations trying to navigate these challenges, we are forced to make the unfortunate decision to push these shows out a little further to allow the necessary time for the work to be completed. The shows will now take place on Jan. 21 and 22. The Apollo has been so incredibly gracious throughout this process, and we look forward to bringing a legendary show to this legendary stage.”

The Toronto superstar has kept his fans fed throughout this year in terms of music releases. Back in June, he dropped off Honestly, Nevermind, his 14-track surprise project that was largely influenced by elements of dance music. At the top of November, he teamed up with 21 Savage for Her Loss, a joint body of work that included a single guest feature from Travis Scott.