Drake and 21 Savage fans are making plans to attend the duo’s reported “It’s All A Blur Tour” after screenshots of supposed show dates leaked online on Saturday (Jan. 21). The two artists joined forces last year for Her Loss. It debuted on the Billboard 200 albums chart in mid-November. The project boasts hits such as “Middle of the Ocean” and “On BS.”

Last year, Drizzy confirmed his plans to hit the road in 2023. “You know, it’s so unfortunate. The other day, I was rehearsing a bunch of days, and one of the shows got pushed back,” he said during a Dec. 16 Stake live stream. “But yeah, man. I’m just looking forward to going. It’s like one thing to make the music, but to see it is the most gratifying feeling,” he continued.

The two men have already hit the stage together for a handful of shows, including Spelman and Morehouse colleges’ homecoming and, most recently, this weekend for night one of Drake’s performances at the Apollo Theater. The 6 God has a second performance scheduled for tonight (Jan. 22) at the famed venue. Both shows were originally expected to take place in November but were postponed following the death of Migos rapper Takeoff. They were pushed back a second time in December due to outstanding production delays.

Dipset also joined the Canadian-born emcee on stage last night. He even paid homage to Cam’ron by rocking a pink fur coat and matching headband like the Harlem artist did back in 2002 while attending New York Fashion Week. “These guys right here from Harlem made us dress different, talk different, walk different, rap different — all the way in Canada,” said Drake about the iconic New York rap clique while on stage at the Apollo, according to HotNewHipHop.

It is only a matter of time before fans get the much-anticipated confirmation that Drake and 21 Savage are, in fact, touring this summer.

See related posts below.

#Drake and @21savage’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” is starting this May in Chicago… y’all going to see the ‘Her Loss’ duo live? 👀🧐 #OGM pic.twitter.com/gxiPipTZ0e — Our Generation Music (@OGMusicCo) January 22, 2023