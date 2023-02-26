Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

A teaser for “A Moody Conversation” between Lil Yachty and Drake sent fans into a bit of a frenzy after the clip insinuated the Toronto-bred artist may be thinking about retirement. But that could not be further from the truth. Instead, he seems to be taking a mindful approach to remaining relevant.

The video took several people by surprise, as they questioned why one of the most streamed rappers would even consider dropping the mic while he is still very much at the top of his game. However, Drake’s supporters can now rest assured that his final bow will not be taking place anytime soon. On Saturday (Feb. 25), the full conversation was released, providing context for his remarks about his “graceful exit.”

The comment came after Lil Yachty asked the 6 God what else he could want from life, given all of the success he has already amassed. The Honestly, Nevermind emcee said, “I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna… I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day, but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit.”

Drizzy further explained that he has watched his peers struggle to find their footing in hip hop’s ever-changing landscape. “Oftentimes, you’re addicted to the competition itself, and so, sometimes it’ll baffle you. Like, why are these people still making attempts at, like, trying to be present in the space? And then, you’ll realize that they probably — their needs, and desires, and their soul was probably fed for so long off of being ‘a guy’ or ‘the guy,’ that they can’t let it go,” he continued.

The five-time Grammy Award winner noted that at this point, “What’s left for me is just to find a way to gracefully… I’m not ready now, but to gracefully, like, continue making projects that are extremely interesting and hopefully cherished by people… I can’t wait to see what the next generation does. I’ll still be around to, you know, work with people, do a show here or there, but I’m not going to force myself to compete.”

Check out the full conversation below.

