By Regina Cho
  /  07.13.2022

Last month, Muni Long released her Public Displays of Affection Too project, a short and sweet EP that included previously released singles like “Pain” and “Another.” Today (July 13), Muni returns with the official music video for “Baby Boo,” a standout record from the project that boasts an assist from Saweetie. The freshly released clip switches up the pace from Muni’s usual slow-burning R&B records and sees the duo link up to become judges for an energetic dance competition. On the track, the duo draws inspiration from the classic record “My Boo” by Ghost Town DJs:

I love you, I love you, I’m always thinkin’ of you and no, it’s not a crush/ Baby, I wanna lock you down (I wanna) ooh, I wanna cuff you/ Wanna make you my boo, wanna make you my boo, I know you might think it’s too fast but if we try, I think we can make this last/ 

Over the last year, Muni Long has been enjoying the success of her 2021 EP, Public Displays of Affection, which boasts her hit single “Hrs and Hrs.” The R&B star was nominated for “Best New Artist” — alongside peers like Baby Keem, Latto, and Tems — at this year’s BET Awards and also graced the stage to deliver a stellar performance of “Time Machine” and the aforementioned “Hrs and Hrs.”

The Bay Area’s very own Saweetie has been relatively quiet in terms of releases because she is reportedly currently focusing on putting the finishing touches on her forthcoming project. Her most recent releases are “Closer” featuring H.E.R., “Fast (Motion),” and “Icy Chain,” all of which are expected to appear on Saweetie‘s long-awaited debut LP Pretty Bitch Music.

Be sure to press play on the “Baby Boo” music video by Muni Long featuring Saweetie down below.

