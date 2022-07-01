Today (July 1), Muni Long unveils her brand new Public Displays Of Affection Too EP, a five-track body of work that serves as the official follow-up to her 2021 debut project. The freshly released offering includes previously shared cuts like “Another,” “Pain,” and “Baby Boo,” the last of which made its debut earlier this month and included an assist from Bay Area’s very own Saweetie. On the track, the duo interpolates the classic record “My Boo” by Ghost Town DJs:

I love you, I love you, I’m always thinkin’ of you and no, it’s not a crush/ Baby, I wanna lock you down (I wanna) ooh, I wanna cuff you/ Wanna make you my boo, wanna make you my boo, I know you might think it’s too fast but if we try, I think we can make this last

Don’t tell me no (Oh-oh, oh), don’t say it’s impossible (Oh-oh, oh) what we have is magical (Uh-huh)/ Don’t you know you got me goin’? Crazy, fiendin’ for you, lately/ Baby, do you know that you make me, crazy, fiendin’ for you, lately/

Over the last year, Muni Long has been enjoying the success of her aforementioned 2021 EP, Public Displays of Affection, which boasts her hit single “Hrs and Hrs.” In addition to netting over 200 million streams and peaking at No. 1 at Urban & Rhythmic radio, the track rose to Top 5 at Apple Music and hit No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In related news, the R&B star was nominated for “Best New Artist” — alongside peers like Baby Keem, Latto, and Tems — at this year’s BET Awards and also graced the stage to deliver a stellar performance of “Time Machine” and “Hrs and Hrs.”

Be sure to check out Muni Long’s brand new Public Displays Of Affection Too EP down below.