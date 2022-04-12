Congratulations are in order for R&B’s rising star Muni Long as she recently received an official Platunim certification from the RIAA for her love-struck hit record, “Hrs & Hrs.” The songstress chose to celebrate by releasing “Another,” which also serves as the official follow-up to her breakthrough Public Displays of Affection EP from last year. On the song, Muni warns her lover by letting him know he may just be another man on her roster if he doesn’t get his act together:

What one n***a won’t do, another n***a gon’ do I’m putting you on notice/ Another n***a done bought me roses/ You wasn’t focused so focus, I was with you through whatever but we gotta elevate/ You should want better, I love you, don’t always mean forever/ Don’t you know I’m pressure, baby? These other n***as want you out the picture

Since the success of her EP, Muni Long continued to be booked and busy, setting the tone for a successful year ahead. After dropping off Public Displays of Affection, fans have quickly gravitated towards her entrancing voice, pristine pen, and smooth vibe. She smartly kept the momentum going with consistent visuals, starting with “Time Machine,” then followed by “To Do List,” “IMU,” and the fan-favorite “Hrs and Hrs.” She even circled back to deliver the official remix for “Hrs and Hrs, which now includes an appearance from August Alsina.

Best known for writing/co-writing the hit singles “California King Bed” by Rihanna, “Worth It” by Fifth Harmony, Kelly Clarkson’s “Love So Soft,” Pitbull’s “Timber,” and “A No No” by Mariah Carey, Muni long has been putting in her hours in the music industry and is now pursuing her career as a solo artist with full force.

Be sure to press play on Muni Long’s latest music video “Another” down below.