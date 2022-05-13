By Regina Cho
  /  05.13.2022

Last month, R&B’s rising star Muni Long received an official Platunim certification from the RIAA for her love-struck hit record, “Hrs & Hrs,” and celebrated by releasing a follow-up single, “Another.” Today (May 13), she keeps her momentum going with a brand new offering titled “Pain.” The track arrives with a self-directed visual that shows the raw reality of going through the tumultuous times described in the song:

Why is it so hard to keep it real? And why don’t you just tell me what you feel? Oh why? Want a homie, lover, friend, someone who’s genuine/ So if you didn’t love me, baby, why would you pretend? If you knew me back then (Back then)/ You don’t know me now (You don’t know me now) things are different, and let me show you how

I’m not the same, I’ve changed and you feel that pain, I hope you do and when you do, I’m telling you/ That’s that pain (That pain) that’s that pain (That pain)/ Do you feel that pain? That pain, oh 

Since the success of her 2021 EP, Public Displays of Affection, Muni Long continued to be booked and busy, setting the tone for a successful year ahead. She kept the spotlight lit with consistent visuals, starting with “Time Machine,” then followed by “To Do List,” “IMU,” and the fan-favorite “Hrs and Hrs.” She even circled back to deliver the official remix for “Hrs and Hrs,” which now includes an appearance from August Alsina. In terms of accolades, Muni Long has been included in iHeart Radio’s ‘On The Verge’ program, BET Amplified, and named YouTube’s Artist On The Rise, a Spotify Frequency Artist, Snapchat Artist to Watch, and Amazon Breakthrough Artist of the Month.

Be sure to press play on Muni Long’s brand new “Pain” single.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Muni Long
Singles

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Mary J. Blige x Pepsi’s “Strength of a Woman” festival recap (Part two)

Mary J. Blige and Pepsi joined forces on May 6 and 7 for the inaugural ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  05.10.2022
Watch

Mary J. Blige x Pepsi's "Strength of a Woman" festival recap (Part one)

Mary J. Blige and Pepsi joined forces on May 6 and 7 for the inaugural ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
View More