Last month, R&B’s rising star Muni Long received an official Platunim certification from the RIAA for her love-struck hit record, “Hrs & Hrs,” and celebrated by releasing a follow-up single, “Another.” Today (May 13), she keeps her momentum going with a brand new offering titled “Pain.” The track arrives with a self-directed visual that shows the raw reality of going through the tumultuous times described in the song:

Why is it so hard to keep it real? And why don’t you just tell me what you feel? Oh why? Want a homie, lover, friend, someone who’s genuine/ So if you didn’t love me, baby, why would you pretend? If you knew me back then (Back then)/ You don’t know me now (You don’t know me now) things are different, and let me show you how

I’m not the same, I’ve changed and you feel that pain, I hope you do and when you do, I’m telling you/ That’s that pain (That pain) that’s that pain (That pain)/ Do you feel that pain? That pain, oh

Since the success of her 2021 EP, Public Displays of Affection, Muni Long continued to be booked and busy, setting the tone for a successful year ahead. She kept the spotlight lit with consistent visuals, starting with “Time Machine,” then followed by “To Do List,” “IMU,” and the fan-favorite “Hrs and Hrs.” She even circled back to deliver the official remix for “Hrs and Hrs,” which now includes an appearance from August Alsina. In terms of accolades, Muni Long has been included in iHeart Radio’s ‘On The Verge’ program, BET Amplified, and named YouTube’s Artist On The Rise, a Spotify Frequency Artist, Snapchat Artist to Watch, and Amazon Breakthrough Artist of the Month.

Be sure to press play on Muni Long’s brand new “Pain” single.