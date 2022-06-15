This week, singer-songwriter Muni Long returns with a brand new collaborative single, “Baby Boo.” Switching up the pace from her usual slow burning R&B records, Muni recruits Saweetie for an up-tempo, dance-ready offering that is ready to be put to use during all the parties this summer. On the track, the duo interpolates the classic record “My Boo” by Ghost Town DJs:

I love you, I love you, I’m always thinkin’ of you and no, it’s not a crush/ Baby, I wanna lock you down (I wanna) ooh, I wanna cuff you/ Wanna make you my boo, wanna make you my boo, I know you might think it’s too fast but if we try, I think we can make this last

Don’t tell me no (Oh-oh, oh), don’t say it’s impossible (Oh-oh, oh) what we have is magical (Uh-huh)/ Don’t you know you got me goin’? Crazy, fiendin’ for you, lately/ Baby, do you know that you make me, crazy, fiendin’ for you, lately/

“Baby Boo” follows Muni’s recent singles “Pain” and “Another.” Over the last year, she has been enjoying the success of her 2021 EP, Public Displays of Affection, which boasts her hit single “Hrs and Hrs.” In addition to netting over 200 million streams and peaking at No. 1 at Urban & Rhythmic radio, the track rose to Top 5 at Apple Music, and hit No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In terms of what Saweetie has been up to, the Bay Area sweetheart has been relatively quiet in terms of releases because she’s currently focusing on putting the finishing touches on her forthcoming project. Her most recent releases are “Closer” featuring H.E.R., “Fast (Motion),” and “Icy Chain,” all of which are expected to appear on Saweetie‘s long-awaited debut LP Pretty Bitch Music.

Be sure to press play on “Baby Boo” by Muni Long featuring Saweetie down below.