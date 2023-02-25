Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Who is the greatest rapper of all time? Wait, there is no need to answer because, no matter the list, the top spot will always be a source of debate. But as far as Lil Wayne is concerned, he is and will always be a GOAT.

Earlier this month, Billboard/Vibe compiled their list of the 50 greatest rappers of all time, and Lil Wayne landed in the No. 7 spot. “Man, who the hell is before me? Was the list including all hip hop, like before and after as well?” he asked Zane Lowe on this week’s episode of “The Zane Lowe Show” on Apple Music.

As it turns out, Tunechi followed behind The Notorious B.I.G., Eminem, Tupac, Nas, Kendrick Lamar and JAY-Z, who landed at the top of the list. “I can deal with that. I will tell you that I am a motherf**king one. Everybody whose names you named, they also know I’m No. 1. Go ask ’em. They know what it is,” said Wayne with bravado on the Feb. 23 episode.

There is no denying the NOLA native’s lyrical prowess, and he has the accolades to back up his confidence. Just as 2022 neared its end, Wayne’s 2008 hit “Lollipop” was certified diamond by the RIAA, marking the first time he reached the career milestone. The track was featured on Tha Carter III, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five consecutive weeks, won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Song and had a resurgence when it became one of the most popular records used on TikTok, proving that he has what it takes to pull in Gen Z.

Last summer, the “A Milli” rapper gave fans the update they have long awaited: Tha Carter VI is finally on the way. He further fueled anticipation for the album last month when he announced the “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” which will hit 28 cities starting with Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 4.

 

Lil Wayne
Rap

