One of the most successful rappers to ever touch a microphone, Lil Wayne, has just accomplished more. Now, the multiplatinum recording artist can add a Diamond plaque to his discography.

Today (Dec. 14), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) gave Tunechi a warm welcome to the Diamond club after his 2008 hit “Lollipop” surpassed 10 million sales in the U.S.

Lil Wayne gave a surprising response to the news on Instagram by posting a picture in celebration of his latest feat. He also thanked his fans and paid respect to the late Static Major, who assisted him in making the now-Diamond-certified song.

“My first joint to go diamond wowwww!!!” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you to all my fans and supporters I Ain’t Sh*t Without Y’all!!! #LongLiveStaticMajor.” Static died from fatal health complications in 2008 shortly before the release of “Lollipop.”

This accomplishment brings Lil Wayne to the same company of his Young Money labelmates Drake and Nicki Minaj as rappers with at least one Diamond record.

Other artists who are in the club include Eminem, Kanye West, Cardi B, Travis Scott, XXXTENTACION, French Montana, Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Uzi Vert and Juice WRLD.

Wayne dropped “Lollipop” in March of 2008. The song served as the lead single from his sixth studio album, Tha Carter III, which debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. The album sold 1,005,545 copies in its first week to become Wayne’s first U.S. No. 1 debut and his sixth top 10 album. “Lollipop” also held the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks and won a Grammy in 2009 for Best Rap Song.

As far as Tha Carter installments go, Weezy F could be on the verge of making another one. In August, the Young Money CEO told the crowd at Drake’s October World Weekend festival in Toronto that the sixth edition is on the way. “I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon,” he said.