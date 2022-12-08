Lil Uzi Vert is now a Diamond recording artist thanks to his hit “XO Tour Lif3.”

DJ Drama’s label, Generation Now, and Atlantic Records released the TM88 and JW Lucas-produced track in 2017. The song appeared on both Uzi’s Luv Is Rage 1.5 EP and his debut album, Luv Is Rage 2. “XO Tour Lif3” peaked at No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, went 11x Platinum and moved over 11 million units. As a result, yesterday (Dec. 7), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) officially presented the Philadelphia rapper with Diamond status.

Baby Pluto now joins the exclusive list of rappers who also has a Diamond record on their resume. The list includes artists such as Drake, Kanye West, Travis Scott, XXXTENTACION, Cardi B, Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Fetty Wap and more.

In September of this year, producer TM88 spoke with “Behind the Boards,” a series where the hottest beatmakers are spotlighted, about how the “XO Tour Lif3″ track came about. He said the song came from a deep conversation between him and Uzi following a traumatic experience from a mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport. TM88 didn’t get injured during the shooting, but he lost his bookbag containing his computer and all the files saved on his hard drive. This led to him being forced to make the beat with a broken laptop, a TV and a Beats Pill speaker. “I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t know what else to do,'” he told Consequence of “Behind the Boards” over a Zoom interview. “I’m about to make beats because at this point, I’m about to break down. This my life, so, I get to making beats and ‘XO Tour Lif3’ was like the sixth beat that I made.”

Both Uzi and TM88 took it to Twitter to celebrate his newest accomplishment.

Currently, Uzi’s newest track, “I Just Wanna Rock,” is buzzing and seems to be on the same projection as “XO Tour Lif3.”