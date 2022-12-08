Photo: GETTY
By Kevin Keise
  /  12.08.2022

Lil Uzi Vert is now a Diamond recording artist thanks to his hit “XO Tour Lif3.”

DJ Drama’s label, Generation Now, and Atlantic Records released the TM88 and JW Lucas-produced track in 2017. The song appeared on both Uzi’s Luv Is Rage 1.5 EP and his debut album, Luv Is Rage 2. “XO Tour Lif3” peaked at No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, went 11x Platinum and moved over 11 million units. As a result, yesterday (Dec. 7), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) officially presented the Philadelphia rapper with Diamond status.

Baby Pluto now joins the exclusive list of rappers who also has a Diamond record on their resume. The list includes artists such as Drake, Kanye West, Travis Scott, XXXTENTACION, Cardi B, Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Fetty Wap and more.

In September of this year, producer TM88 spoke with “Behind the Boards,” a series where the hottest beatmakers are spotlighted, about how the “XO Tour Lif3″ track came about. He said the song came from a deep conversation between him and Uzi following a traumatic experience from a mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport. TM88 didn’t get injured during the shooting, but he lost his bookbag containing his computer and all the files saved on his hard drive. This led to him being forced to make the beat with a broken laptop, a TV and a Beats Pill speaker. “I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t know what else to do,'” he told Consequence of “Behind the Boards” over a Zoom interview. “I’m about to make beats because at this point, I’m about to break down. This my life, so, I get to making beats and ‘XO Tour Lif3’ was like the sixth beat that I made.”

Both Uzi and TM88 took it to Twitter to celebrate his newest accomplishment.

Currently, Uzi’s newest track, “I Just Wanna Rock,” is buzzing and seems to be on the same projection as “XO Tour Lif3.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Uzi Vert

Trending
Moguls in the Making

Day 1: Meet the contestants | 'Moguls in the Making'

In the season two premiere of “Moguls in the Making,” a new batch of HBCU ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.29.2022
Game Cave

Morris Brown College (Makeover Edition) | 'Game Cave' presented by McDonald's

In a brand new episode of our series “Game Cave,” we pull up to Morris ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2022
Moguls in the Making

Day 2: The wisdom of mentors | 'Moguls in the Making'

It’s day two of the “Moguls in the Making” competition, and things are already heating ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.06.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Druski on his career, comedy and "Coulda Been Records" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” comedic entrepreneur Druski sits for a chat about ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.09.2022
View More