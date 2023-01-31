Lil Wayne is back! Today (Jan. 31), the “A Milli” rapper decided to end the first month of the year with a bang by announcing his North American “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” dates. The concert extravaganza is presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud and Live Nation.

“JUST ANNOUNCED! The one and only Lil Tunechi is bringing the #WelcomeToThaCarter Tour to a city near you. Pre-sale LIVE at noon local time at LilWayneOfficial.com,” Young Money’s Twitter account shared this morning. Dates kick off on April 4 in Minneapolis and run until the grand finale in Los Angeles on May 13. Fans are already on social media sharing their plans to attend by any means necessary. “Soooo Lil Tunechi just made my day with the tour date in ATL. Idgaf what’s going on that day, I gotta be THERE!” one post read. Another person tweeted, “Lil Wayne just announced his tour!! I’m hitting at least [three] cities.”

JUST ANNOUNCED! The one and only @liltunechi is bringing the #WelcomeToThaCarter Tour to a city near you. Pre-sale LIVE at noon local time at https://t.co/e6LDduIlh1 pic.twitter.com/n7lwyrjRKz — Mula (@youngmoney) January 31, 2023

So far, it has not been revealed who Weezy F. Baby will have joining him, but one can only expect that the rap living legend will have an insane lineup of guests. As we anxiously await more details, Wayne has other big events in the near future. This Sunday (Feb. 5), the “Mrs. Officer” hitmaker will be a Global Impact Award recipient for the 2023 Grammys. The ceremony will honor his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry.” Missy Elliott and Dr. Dre will also be recognized for their many contributions. The original Hot Boy will also hit the stage as a special guest for Rolling Loud in Inglewood, California in March. Other performers include Playboi Carti, Tyga, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and more.

Wayne’s “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” will also see stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Houston. On Aug. 6, 2022, the New Orleans native delivered the show of a lifetime when he joined Drake and Nicki Minaj in Toronto for the iconic Young Money Reunion. Together, “The K-I-N-G, the G.O.A.T. [and] the Queen” performed their chart-topping collaborations such as “HYFR,” “Moment 4 Life” and “The Motto.” While on stage, Wayne said he was “working on Tha Carter VI, coming soon.”

See what fans are saying about the “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” below.

Soooo @LilTunechi just made my day with the tour date in ATL. Idgaf what’s going on that day , I gotta be THERE! — Bookie (@_MoreOfBookie) January 31, 2023

Lil Wayne just announced his tour!! I’m hitting at least 3 cities 😭 — Zankou (@Thirst_D) January 31, 2023

Damn lil Wayne going on tour. I know he finna have that mfer LIT asf — HOT GIRL 🌺🌱 (@_jayluh) January 31, 2023

Lil Wayne is going on tour. Today is a good day. — khay (@___kaydee) January 31, 2023