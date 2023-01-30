On Sunday (Jan. 29), the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, thus securing their spot in the 2023 Super Bowl LVII. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert was present to lead their hometown team onto the field ahead of their victory, and Meek Mill celebrated post-game with a freestyle he shared on social media.

“Wow, Lil Uzi walked out with the Eagles. [The] game was over before it even started,” one account tweeted with a photo of the “Just Wanna Rock” artist emerging from the locker room area with the football players just before kickoff. The crowd went wild as the group ran from the tunnel and onto the turf at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. While Meek wasn’t in attendance, he still showed his support after the blowout game. The “Going Bad” rapper freestyled over Tupac’s 1996 infamous diss track “Hit ‘Em Up” in a clip posted to his Instagram Stories. “This for all my 49ers fans right here,” he began while wearing an Eagles shirt. “First off, f**k ya clique and the team you claim. North side, South side, this an Eagles game,” he continued.

Wow lil Uzi walked out with the eagles.. Game was over before it even started pic.twitter.com/RsDf9PvWtO — Rooshy.eth (@ILikeNFTs) January 29, 2023

Meanwhile, at Lincoln Financial Field, the Philly team made sure to rep Meek as well during his absence. “Dropping ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ as the clock hit all zeros. It’s a vibe in the Linc,” one fan posted to Twitter with footage of the Eagles and fans within the stadium turning up to the 2012 banger. Meek retweeted the post, adding, “Loooook crazzzzyyy. Congrats, Eagles!!!!!” But the celebration wasn’t confined to just the stadium. Once the game wrapped, fans flooded the streets to continue showing their pride. “The vibes are immaculate as Eagles fans celebrate to Meek Mill’s ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ on Broad Street as the #Eagles have won the NFC Championship and advanced to their second Super Bowl in the last five years #FlyEaglesFly,” one person tweeted. Multiple videos showed the sea of supporters cheering on their hometown team that night.

Meek Mill freestyles after Eagles win the NFC Championship pic.twitter.com/A0GElvCEwE — Spilled Milk🥛 (@SpilledMilkSM) January 30, 2023

The celebration will continue when the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at this year’s big game. The match is set for Sunday, Feb. 12 in the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The buzz around the sporting event has been swirling since late last year. On Sept. 25, the NFL announced Rihanna would be returning to the music scene after a lengthy hiatus as this year’s halftime performer. We’re sure Meek and Uzi wouldn’t miss it for the world.

As we await the highly anticipated game day, here’s a preview of the energy we can expect on Feb. 12.

The vibes are immaculate as Eagles fans celebrate to Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares” on Broad ST as the #Eagles have won the NFC Championship and advanced to their 2nd Super Bowl in the last 5 years #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/iwbY3dwmWN — 𝙅𝙏 (@JamesTatum01) January 30, 2023

After an #Eagles win to take them to the #SuperBowlLVII , fans celebrate on Broad Street with the Philly anthem. @MeekMill pic.twitter.com/oplkjYcZb5 — D.C. (@dcheston88) January 30, 2023

@MeekMill said what he said! And I MEAN EVERY WORD OF THIS! @Eagles for life! pic.twitter.com/uvhkeGMpH5 — Shayla Willis (@2_1_5_4Life) January 30, 2023