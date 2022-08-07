Lil Wayne has finally given fans the new music confirmation they have been awaiting. “I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon!” Wayne declared on Saturday (Aug. 6) after performing at Drake’s “October World Weekend: Road to OVO Fest Tour.”

Wayne’s last studio album release was The Carter V in 2018. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and was the second most streamed album during that time. The fan-favorite record is laced with 23 tracks such as “What About Me,” “Dope Niggaz” and “Hittas.” But since its release, the often reclusive rapper has remained mum on when fans can expect a follow-up album. At least he had until Saturday.

Fans reacting to the news excitedly flooded social media with comments. “Will be on REPEAT heavy!!!” wrote one person. Others commented, “Definitely need it in this climate of music!!!” and “Imma need to hear the lighter flick & see a double cup. I need The Carter III vibes.”

This weekend’s show also served as a Young Money Reunion for Drake, Wayne and Nicki Minaj. The three artists performed some of their biggest hits before the excited crowd of thousands. The reunion was initially scheduled to take place on Monday (Aug. 1). It was ultimately rescheduled after the “God’s Plan” rapper tested positive for COVID-19. As previously reported by REVOLT, he broke the news to his fans on social media. In a post he wrote, “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible.” For fans, the show was worth the wait.

Drake not only used the event to reunite with his former labelmates, but he also took advantage of the opportunity to express gratitude towards Wayne. “Shout out to everybody, but this man right here, I promise you, I promise you there is nobody else on planet Earth like this man,” said Drake. He continued by thanking Wayne for the role he has played in his career. “I would do anything for you. I’d lay anybody down for you. I would go to the ends of the Earth for this man,” he said. Check out the video below for Drake’s full remarks: