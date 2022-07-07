Lil Wayne receives his flowers from rap icon Ice Cube after he named him one of the greatest rappers of all time.

During a recent appearance on the podcast “On The Guest List,” the rapper and actor was asked to list his favorite rappers, to which he replied, “It’s hard to beat Lil Wayne.”

“His metaphors are otherworldly. As far as lyrics and can make hits, you know,” Ice Cube said. “Has been copied all these years and nothing but clones of Lil Wayne at the end of the day. So I just think, besides myself. I’ve done so much for the culture, but uh, yeah, yeah he’s dope.”

Outside of giving recognition to deserving emcees, Ice Cube is working on making his dream team Mount Westmore, a reality. In addition to Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Too $hort make up the group, all of who carry serious weight in the rap game.

The mega-rap group released their debut project, “Bad MFs,” last month. The album, however, is only available on Blockchain in the Metaverse.

“You know what it is,” Ice Cube said. “Mount Westmore — you got the four pillars of West Coast Hip Hop. We are down with Gala Music. We are coming out with that Mount Westmore’ BAD MFs’ album. There is going to be new music, new experiences, shows, everything that the Westmore got, baby, you gonna get it.”

Too $hort spoke to HipHopDX last April, revealing that all four men acknowledge they are “supreme alphas.”

“I’m going to tell you one thing, one beautiful thing about the process is that early on we all acknowledge that in the studio, we are supreme alphas,” he said. “We’ve always been that way, but on this project, we gave each other the authority to criticize, critique, veto, make suggestions, and just everything is like hands-down; I trust what [sic] you saying.”

You can watch the entire interview with Ice Cube below.