Last night (June 21), celebrity fashion stylist and creative director EJ King partnered with Musicology to present Styled by Music. The event happened in a downtown Los Angeles venue and offered interactive experiences like photo booths. There were rooms with different themes like neon lights and royal thrones. An open bar stocked with Dulce Vida organic tequila was also available for guests.

Styled by Music was described as an “experimental event” to kick off BET Awards week. The ceremony, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, will air live this Sunday (June 26) at 8 p.m. from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Last night’s celebration featured live sets from DJ ER and Nuf Ced and a discussion panel from renowned fashion designers Karl Kani and Winnie Stackz, along with King.

King spoke with REVOLT and said he was excited to share conversation, fashion and music and how they intertwine. He noted that he’s “always been a fan of BET,” saying the network gave him his “first chance on reality television.” The stylist starred in the BET docu-series “About the Business,” which showcased Hollywood professionals balancing work, personal life and play.

Iconic clothing designer Karl Kani who has worked with the biggest names in the industry during his decades-long career spoke with REVOLT as well. Introducing himself as “the originator of street fashion,” Kani discussed the importance of continuing his legacy. When asked how he continues to reinvent himself, he said, “It’s all from experiences. It’s what we’re built for. It’s what we ask for, so when the moment comes, you gotta work hard for it.” The designer has worked with legends such as the late Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre and the late Notorious B.I.G. Newer artists like G Herbo and Teyana Taylor have also sported his designs.

Other guests in attendance included Torrei Hart, who shared that she was supporting King, a good friend of hers. She added that she’s working on her music and has two singles out right now as well as a movie, Super Turnt.