Today (May 6), Knucks marks his official return with his latest body of work Alpha Place, which contains 13 quality cuts and additional contributions from Venna, SL, Youngs Teflon, M1llionz, Sainte, Ragz Originale, and more. The project was led by the well-received singles “Alpha House,” “Nice & Good,” “Hide & Seek,” “Leon the Professional,” and “Los Pollos Hermanos.”

Just before Alpha Place arrived, Knucks unveiled another dope visual for “Die Hard,” which he produced alongside Venna and AyyGeno and features assistance from UK rap frontrunner Stormzy. As such, both artists can be heard delivering some of their best, most poignant bars to date:

“I was tryna buy an eighth, I pray to God I’m in the right lane, goin’ out a hundred on the highway, out the sun roof screamin’ ‘Yippee Ki Yay,’ I ain’t tryna die hard, I’m tryna die great, dissectin’ my life on a live base, you think I’m here to suite you, you got it sideways, you tryna find ways to tie into my tight race…”

Alpha Place follows 2020’s London Class, a 12-track offering with collaborations alongside Sam Wise, KXYZ, Loyle Carner, Venna, and Kadiata. Prior to that, he liberated NRG 105, which contained the viral hit “Home.” Outside of his own work, Knucks has also become somewhat of a hot commodity as a feature, providing his talents for the likes of Skiifall, DC, Swindle, and Kojey Radical.

In a recent interview with GQ, Knucks spoke on how it feels to receive support from more established artists:

“I don’t know, but I do think I’m in a weird-but-interesting position. The guys that I’m starting to sit next to now, they came out before me and were known before me — like, when they were doing their thing, I was there, but I wasn’t considered one of them.”

Press play on both Alpha Place and the visual for “Die Hard” (directed by LX) below.