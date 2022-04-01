This May, Knucks will unveil his latest body of work Alpha Place, which will contain 13 tracks and (as of this article) a couple of assists from Venna and SL, the last of whom appears on Knucks‘ latest drop “Nice & Good.” The self-produced offering sees the two London emcees reflecting on memorable times in their respective neighborhoods:

“Step off the block and I’m feelin’ nice, true say I find her appealin’, I took a U-turn just to pree that twice, in the WAP ’til a G baptized, step off the block and I’m feelin’ good, now I got six tryna link me, it’s fair to say that I overbooked, we do not show the crooks, step on your block and the food ain’t shit, your car ain’t shit, your crew ain’t shit, all the lil’ moves that you do ain’t shit…”

Much of the accompanying clip for “Nice & Good” takes a black-and-white approach, with shots of Knucks and his masked counterpart posting up and mobbing heavy on the block, interspersed with clips showing a police officer that’s up to no good. Things get colorful towards the end, with what looks like a party breaking out in a courtyard.

Upon its arrival, Alpha Place will follow Knucks’ 2020 project London Class, a 12-song effort with contributions from kadiata, Loyle Carner, Venna, KXYZ, and Sam Wise. Since then, the Kilburn talent has become increasingly popular as a featured artists, appearing on top tier songs like DC’s “Bobby & Rowdy,” Skiifall’s “Ting Tun Up Part II,” Swindle’s “BLOW YA TRUMPET,” and Kojey Radical’s “Payback.”

Press play on “Nice & Good” and check out the full tracklisting for Alpha Place (out May 6) below.

Alpha Place tracklisting: